WWE News: Preview Video for Super-Sized SmackDown on FS1, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday due to the MLB playoffs. The show will also have an extra half hour, making it a “super-sized” edition of SmackDown. Friday’s show will feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar ahead of Crown Jewel and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match. Here’s a new preview video for this week’s show:

