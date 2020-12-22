WWE News: Preview Video for Tomorrow’s NXT, New Day Looks Back at Big E Rant on Goldberg

– WWE released a new preview video for tomorrow’s episode of NXT. As previously noted, this week’s show will feature A Very Gargano Christmas segment. Plus, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend the NXT tag team titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight.

Also set for this week’s show will be the return of Bronson Reed and Isaiah Scott vs. Jake Atlas. WWE NXT will air live tomorrow (Dec. 23) night on the USA Network.

– During this week’s New Day Feel the Power podcast, The New Day looked back at a past rant by Big E on wanting to face Goldberg. That clip is viewable below: