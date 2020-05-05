WWE News: Preview Video for WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches, More Raw Video Highlights for 5.04.20

– As previously reported, FOX Sports 1 is going to air a WWE special on WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches on Saturday, May 9. A new preview video has been released for Saturday night’s show which you can see below, along with an official synopsis:

This weekend, FOX Sports presents WWE’S GREATEST LADDER MATCHES on Saturday, May 9 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. The special highlights some of the most exhilarating WWE matchups of all time, as well as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, with hosts Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

– Some more video highlights have been released for last night’s episode of Raw. You can check out those highlight clips below.

























