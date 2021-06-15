wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview Videos for Tonight’s NXT, Tribute to the Troops Specials on Peacock
June 15, 2021
– WWE released new preview videos for tonight’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Kushida defending his NXT Cruiserweight title in an Open Challenge. Also, The Grizzled Young Vets face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a Tornado Tag Team Match.
Also set for NXT, William Regal will address the future of NXT. You can check out that preview videos below:
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added all the WWE Tribute to the Troops specials from 2009 to 2020 to the WWE content library on the service.
