WWE News: Preview For This Week’s NXT, Mike Kanellis Comments on Crowd Reaction to Dark Match

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a preview for this week’s episode of NXT, which you can see below. The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

– Mike Kanellis posted to Twitter to comment on the crowd reaction he received during the dark match for this week’s Smackdown. Kanellis teamed with Mojo Rawley against Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger in a losing effort:

