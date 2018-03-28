wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For This Week’s NXT, Mike Kanellis Comments on Crowd Reaction to Dark Match
– WWE has released a preview for this week’s episode of NXT, which you can see below. The episode airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
Two HUGE tag team matches are set to take place TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWENXT on @WWENetwork! #205Live #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/x6IbJjEIQt
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2018
– Mike Kanellis posted to Twitter to comment on the crowd reaction he received during the dark match for this week’s Smackdown. Kanellis teamed with Mojo Rawley against Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger in a losing effort:
This year has been an absolute roller coaster ride. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But Pittsburgh, that reaction you gave me tonight, sure as hell makes it all seem worth it 🙏🏻 #PowerOfLove
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 28, 2018