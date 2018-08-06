wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For This Week’s Smackdown, Video Promotes Keith Lee’s NXT Debut
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode airs Tuesday live on USA Network. You can see the video below:
TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network, @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg returns to address @SamoaJoe!
PLUS, will their opposition at #SummerSlam turn @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE against one another? pic.twitter.com/N5V45CEbuR
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2018
– The company also released the following video looking at Keith Lee ahead of his debut on this week’s NXT: