WWE News: Preview For This Week’s Smackdown, Video Promotes Keith Lee’s NXT Debut

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– WWE has posted a preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode airs Tuesday live on USA Network. You can see the video below:

– The company also released the following video looking at Keith Lee ahead of his debut on this week’s NXT:

