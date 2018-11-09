Quantcast

 

WWE News: Preview of WWE Stars On Carpool Karaoke, Renee Young’s WWE Network Pick, WWE Fans Polled On Who Is ‘The Man’

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Carpool Karaoke

– Stephanie McMahon posted a preview of WWE stars appearing on an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, asking fans not to judge her singing. She wrote:

– WWE.com has a new poll asking who “The Man” of WWE is: Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch. At this time, 57% voted for Rollins.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Renee Young and Corey Graves, who pick their episode of WWE Ride Along.

