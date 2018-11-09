WWE News: Preview of WWE Stars On Carpool Karaoke, Renee Young’s WWE Network Pick, WWE Fans Polled On Who Is ‘The Man’

– Stephanie McMahon posted a preview of WWE stars appearing on an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, asking fans not to judge her singing. She wrote:

Finally…our episode of @CarpoolKaraoke has come to the @AppleTV app! 😃 Check out @TripleH singing "Bust A Move", @BraunStrowman "feeling like a woman", and find out which female @WWE Superstar is the biggest flirt! (Just please don’t judge my singing!) pic.twitter.com/e6p4FXMTQh — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 9, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking who “The Man” of WWE is: Seth Rollins or Becky Lynch. At this time, 57% voted for Rollins.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Renee Young and Corey Graves, who pick their episode of WWE Ride Along.