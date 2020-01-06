wrestling / News

WWE News: Prime Target Special Set For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, Sheamus Trains With Xia Li, Stephanie McMahon Thanks Criss Angel

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE will air a Prime Target preview special for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II on Thursday at 3 PM ET. The pre-show for the card will air Saturday at 11:30 AM ET, followed by the main card at 12 PM ET. Once the event is over, Steve Austin will interview Kane on the Broken Skull Sessions.

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to thank Criss Angel for the VIP treatment she received at his show last night in Las Vegas.

She wrote: “Thank you @CrissAngel! #CrissAngel #Mindfreak @PHVegas was INCREDIBLE!!!! Next time you have to levitate me!!! @WWE is proud to have played a very small roll in your incredible career! I wonder what else we could do together? [thinking face emoji]

– Sheamus has posted a new Celtic Warrior Workout in which he trains with Xia Li:

