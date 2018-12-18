Quantcast

 

WWE News: Production Sheet From Raw Leaks Online, Jeff Hardy on Sheamus’ Workouts Channel

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The production sheet from this week’s episode of Raw has leaked online. You can see the sheet below on Reddit, as leaked by user ajstylesBC.

The sheet notes that Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan produced the women’s Gauntlet Match, with Michael Hayes producing the McMahon family and Baron Corbin in-ring promo.

– Here is the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube Channel, featuring the Bar member training with Jeff Hardy:

