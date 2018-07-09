Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For 205 Live Title Match, Matt Hardy’s Woken Word of the Week

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has posted a new promo for the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami on this week’s 205 Live. You can see the video below:

– Here is the latest Woken Word of the Week, namely “Apoplectic,” from Matt Hardy:

article topics :

205 Live, Matt Hardy, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading