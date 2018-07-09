wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For 205 Live Title Match, Matt Hardy’s Woken Word of the Week
July 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new promo for the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami on this week’s 205 Live. You can see the video below:
– Here is the latest Woken Word of the Week, namely “Apoplectic,” from Matt Hardy:
This week’s #WOKEN word is “Apoplectic”, and @MATTHARDYBRAND will be your teacher! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/iGhIIKgWfd
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018