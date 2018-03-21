wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Namakura at WrestleMania, New Balor Club Pic
March 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. You can check it out below:
What will happen when @AJStylesOrg and @ShinsukeN collide for the @WWE Championship at @WrestleMania? Find out in 3 WEEKS, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, April 8, at 7e/4p! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GXMp5kF5hB
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018
– WWE posted the following picture of Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in their new “OGBC Forever” Balor Club t-shirts:
