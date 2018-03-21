 

WWE News: Promo For AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Namakura at WrestleMania, New Balor Club Pic

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a new promo for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. You can check it out below:

– WWE posted the following picture of Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in their new “OGBC Forever” Balor Club t-shirts:

