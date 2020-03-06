wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Ruthless Aggression, List This Looks at Batista’s Favorite Rivals
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for next week’s episode of Ruthless Aggression, titled “Civil War: Raw vs. SmackDown.” You can see the promo below for the episode, which airs Monday on WWE Network:
– The latest WWE List This! looks at Batista’s five greatest rivals:
