WWE News: Promo For Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover, Chef Teases Working With WWE, Double Main Event Announced For NXT

– WWE has posted a promo for this Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool event, featuring Pete Dunne vs. Joe Coffey in the main event for the NXT UK Title.

– WWE is advertising a double main event for this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross and EC3 vs. Adam Cole. These will be the final NXT TV matches for EC3 and Cross, who are going to the main roster.

– Chef Allison Robicelli teased that she will be working with WWE in the future. It’s possible this could be for the Kitchen Smackdown show that Bo Dallas will host.