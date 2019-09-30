wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT Title Match, Shelton Benjamin’s Entrance Video

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Adam Cole Matt Riddle

– Adam Cole is set to defend the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle on this week’s NXT, and a new promo for the match is online. You can check out the promo below:

– WWE posted Shelton Benjamin’s latest entrance video to YouTube. You can check it out below:

NXT, Shelton Benjamin, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

