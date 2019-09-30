wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT Title Match, Shelton Benjamin’s Entrance Video
September 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Adam Cole is set to defend the NXT Championship against Matt Riddle on this week’s NXT, and a new promo for the match is online. You can check out the promo below:
– WWE posted Shelton Benjamin’s latest entrance video to YouTube. You can check it out below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News on Return to WWE TV Next Week (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Backstage Details on John Hennigan Returning to WWE, Why Hennigan Didn’t Try to Return to WWE Previously
- Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’
- Sean Waltman Says Candice LeRae Is One of Wrestling’s Best Babyfaces, Talks Returning to WWE After nWo