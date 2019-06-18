WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Note on NXT UK Women’s Battle Royal

– WWE released a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the preview below, which teases Bayly on Alexa Bliss’ “Moment of Bliss” and Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods. The show takes place on Tuesday and airs live on USA Network:

– NXT UK Assistant GM Seth Scala appears in a new video to hype the women’s battle royal for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below, in which Scala says that the winner of the battle royal will get their shot at the NXT UK Women’s Championship at any time of her choosing: