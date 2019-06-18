wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Note on NXT UK Women’s Battle Royal
– WWE released a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the preview below, which teases Bayly on Alexa Bliss’ “Moment of Bliss” and Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods. The show takes place on Tuesday and airs live on USA Network:
Just FIVE NIGHTS before #WWEStompingGrounds, @XavierWoodsPhD goes one-on-one with @HEELZiggler, and @AlexaBliss_WWE hosts #SDLive #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE on A #MomentOfBliss TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/6Azon1JAC5
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
– NXT UK Assistant GM Seth Scala appears in a new video to hype the women’s battle royal for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the video below, in which Scala says that the winner of the battle royal will get their shot at the NXT UK Women’s Championship at any time of her choosing:
More Trending Stories
- WWE May Be Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Stomping Grounds Card Due To Poor Ticket Sales
- More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Suing WWE in 1998 For ‘Disparagement,’ WWE Using Settlement to Later Buy WCW
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide on What Happened After Raw Scripts Leaked in 2018