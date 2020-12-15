wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo for This Week’s SmackDown on FS1, More Raw Video Highlights
– As previously reported, SmackDown will be airing on FS1 later this week. WWE released a new preview video for this week’s special airing of the show on FS1. You can check out that WWE promo clip below.
THIS FRIDAY… #SmackDown comes to @FS1 for one night only as @FightOwensFight has a score to settle with @WWERomanReigns and @SashaBanksWWE is out for payback just days before #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/66EdxpOJSe
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:
