WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Clips From Miz & Mrs. Premiere, Smackdown Dark Match

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Raw

– WWE has released a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar’s returns. You can see the promo below:

Wrestling Inc reports that Naomi defeated Sonya Deville in the dark match before the Smackdown taping.

– Here are two clips from the series premiere of Miz & Mrs. on USA Network:

