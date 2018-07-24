wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Clips From Miz & Mrs. Premiere, Smackdown Dark Match
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar’s returns. You can see the promo below:
#TheBeast is BACK and the #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet is on a MISSION next Monday on #RAW! @BrockLesnar @RondaRousey @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/8c5muxkRXa
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Naomi defeated Sonya Deville in the dark match before the Smackdown taping.
– Here are two clips from the series premiere of Miz & Mrs. on USA Network: