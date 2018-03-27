WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Smackdown Dark Match, Extreme Rules Pre-Sale Code

– WWE has released a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, which is the final one before WrestleMania 34. You can check the promo out below:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder defeated Mike Bennett and Mojo Rawley in the dark match before Smackdown, with Dillinger pinning Kanellis.

– Per PWInsider, the online pre-sale code for Extreme Rules is EXTREME. The pre-sale begins tonight for the show, which takes place on July 15th at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.