WWE News: Promo For Next Week’s Raw, Smackdown Dark Match, Extreme Rules Pre-Sale Code
March 27, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a promo for next week’s episode of Raw, which is the final one before WrestleMania 34. You can check the promo out below:
You DON'T want to miss the FINAL #RAW before #WrestleMania! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d7dbiIkPuH
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger and Zack Ryder defeated Mike Bennett and Mojo Rawley in the dark match before Smackdown, with Dillinger pinning Kanellis.
– Per PWInsider, the online pre-sale code for Extreme Rules is EXTREME. The pre-sale begins tonight for the show, which takes place on July 15th at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.