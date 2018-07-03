wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, SAnitY Battles New Day After Smackdown
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for the Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss match at Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below:
With @RondaRousey in the front row, ANYTHING can happen in the #ExtremeRules Match between #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NiaJaxWWE… pic.twitter.com/J42FPwUZJn
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that SAnitY and The New Day fought to a double-disqualification match following the Smackdown and 205 Live tapings.