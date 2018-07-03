Quantcast

 

WWE News: Promo For Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, SAnitY Battles New Day After Smackdown

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules

– WWE has released a new promo for the Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss match at Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below:

Wrestling Inc reports that SAnitY and The New Day fought to a double-disqualification match following the Smackdown and 205 Live tapings.

