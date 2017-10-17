 

wrestling / News

WWE News Promo For NXT Takeover: WarGames Tickets, Sin Cara Upsets Baron Corbin on Smackdown

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames

– WWE posted a new promo for the ticket on-sale date of NXT Takeover: WarGames. The show takes place on Houston, Texas on November 18th before Survivor Series:

– Sin Cara upset Baron Corbin on Smackdown, defeating him by countout. Video from the match is below:

