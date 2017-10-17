wrestling / News
WWE News Promo For NXT Takeover: WarGames Tickets, Sin Cara Upsets Baron Corbin on Smackdown
October 17, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new promo for the ticket on-sale date of NXT Takeover: WarGames. The show takes place on Houston, Texas on November 18th before Survivor Series:
– Sin Cara upset Baron Corbin on Smackdown, defeating him by countout. Video from the match is below:
Chalk up a VICTORY over the #USChampion @BaronCorbinWWE for @SinCaraWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/L8JZ4sNHpX
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017