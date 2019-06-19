wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Smackdown Dark Match

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 6-19-19

– WWE has released a promo for this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the promo below, which teases the Undisputed Era’s celebration of Adam Cole’s NXT Championship win:

Wrestling Inc reports that Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in the dark match before the Smackdown/205 Live taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading