wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Smackdown Dark Match
June 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a promo for this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the promo below, which teases the Undisputed Era’s celebration of Adam Cole’s NXT Championship win:
BOOM.#NXTChampion @AdamColePro returns to #WWENXT tomorrow night at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/HMW1Fy6uzg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in the dark match before the Smackdown/205 Live taping.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr. Possibly Going to Impact
- Harvard Business School Offering WWE Course in Fall, Triple H Is Thrilled Over the News
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle