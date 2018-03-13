 

WWE News: Promo For Tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge, Full Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles WrestleMania 33 Match

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a promo for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge, which sees Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair battle Rusev and Lana. You can see it below:

– WWE posted the following full-length match between Shane McMahon and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33:

