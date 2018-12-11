WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Clip From WWE Marquee Matches, Stock Down

– WWE has posted a new promo for this week’s episode of NXT, featuring Ricochet in a North American Championship defense. You can see it below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.44 on Tuesday, down $0.56 (0.74%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.22%.

– Here is a new clip from this week’s WWE Marquee Matches, which will look at the first-ever women’s tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010 that pitted Layla and Michelle McCool against Natalya and Beth Phoenix: