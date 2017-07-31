 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Special Olympic Athlete Video

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo

– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s episode of NXT. The episode will feature Aleister Black facing ROH alumnus Kyle O’Reilly in the latter’s WWE debut:

– Here is WWE’s video from Raw honoring Special Olympic athlete Justin “JJ” Jones, who was a guest at Raw:

