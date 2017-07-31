wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s NXT, Special Olympic Athlete Video
July 31, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s episode of NXT. The episode will feature Aleister Black facing ROH alumnus Kyle O’Reilly in the latter’s WWE debut:
Witness @WWEAleister in action on an ALL-NEW episode of @WWENXT at 8/7c only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Iyq4twckdp
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017
– Here is WWE’s video from Raw honoring Special Olympic athlete Justin “JJ” Jones, who was a guest at Raw: