WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Heavy Machinery Talk Working Their Hometowns

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode will feature Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship and Shinsuke Nakamure vs. John Cena for a shot at Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam:

– WWE posted the following video of Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic dicussing working their hometowns during recent NXT tours. Dozovic comes from Duluth, Minnesota and Knight is from Clackamas, Oregon:

