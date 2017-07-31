wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Heavy Machinery Talk Working Their Hometowns
– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The episode will feature Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship and Shinsuke Nakamure vs. John Cena for a shot at Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam:
Two blockbuster matches headline #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! @JohnCena @ShinsukeN @FightOwensFight @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/SDeiJtm6WI
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic dicussing working their hometowns during recent NXT tours. Dozovic comes from Duluth, Minnesota and Knight is from Clackamas, Oregon:
.@WWENXT Live Events got an EXTRA HELPING of #HeavyMachinery as @TuckerKnightWWE and @WWEDozovic performed in their hometowns! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/sSfDIka4aT
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017