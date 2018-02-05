WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Kurt Angle Sends Jason Jordan Home

– WWE has released a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the promo below, which highlights the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match for a shot at AJ Styles at Fastlane. The episode airs Tuesday on USA Network.

A HUGE main event takes place TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network as @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn put their friendship to the ultimate test with a trip to #WWEFastlane against @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg on the line! pic.twitter.com/tD79BmQdtV — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2018

– Here is video from Raw of Kurt Angle sending Jason Jordan home after he caused a disqualification in the Raw Tag Team Championship match on this week’s episode. Roman Reigns stepped in to serve as Seth Rollins’ partner, but Jordan came down to ringside and caused Reigns and Rollins to be DQd when he hit