WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Raw Attendance Announced

– A promo has been released for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the promo below, which teases Daniel Bryan returning to deal with last week’s attack on Shane McMahon by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The episode airs tomorrow on USA Network.

– WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that a crowd of 16,167 were in attendancex for tonight’s episode. The number represents a sell-out crowd in the American Airlines Arena.