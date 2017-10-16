 

WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Video on The Shield’s Destructive History

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

– WWE has released a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, which highlights Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode and a Survivor Series challenge from Jinder Mahal:

– Here is a new video from WWE looking at the destructive history of The Shield.

