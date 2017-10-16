wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, Video on The Shield’s Destructive History
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has released a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below, which highlights Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode and a Survivor Series challenge from Jinder Mahal:
TOMORROW NIGHT @JinderMahal issues a #SurvivorSeries challenge, PLUS @REALBobbyRoode faces @HEELZiggler on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/mrnoPV2Jg7
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
– Here is a new video from WWE looking at the destructive history of The Shield.
#BelieveInTheShield. Or else…@WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose #RAW #TheShield pic.twitter.com/XSupEVEwdw
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2017