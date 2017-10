– WWE aired a new promo for TLC during Hell in a Cell. You can see it below:

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/917192173962981376

– Shelton Benjamin competed on his first WWE PPV in seven years. The match, which saw Benjamin and Chad Gable beat the Hype Bros., was his first PPV match since WrestleMania XXVI where he was part of the Money in the Bank match. Video from the match is below: