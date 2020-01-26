wrestling / News

WWE News: Promos For Matches At Royal Rumble Tonight, WWE Now Preview For The Event

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Bray Wyatt Daniel Bryan

– WWE has released several promo videos to hype up tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV. In the first, Steve Austin talks about how the Rumble match can define a wrestler’s career. The rest are previews for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Daniel Bryan vs. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– Speaking of previews, the latest WWE Now previews the Rumble with special guests Charlotte Flair and Johnny Gargano.

