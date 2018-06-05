WWE News: Punk & Cabana vs. Amann Case Goes to Jury, Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE Wishes Kona Reeves a Happy Birthday

– According to Pwinsider.com, both sides have concluded their arguments and the civil lawsuit brought by Dr. Chris Amann against CM Punk and Colt Cabana is now in the hands of the jury. Amann’s side is seeking $1 in damages per stream of the podcast for a total of $3,989,000 as well as punitive damages.

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– WWE posted the following, wishing NXT’s Kona Reeves a happy birthday…