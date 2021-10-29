WWE News: Quarterly Dividend Declared, Big E. Tries To Name Famous Songs

– WWE has declared their dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The company announced the following on Thursday:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2021 and the payment date will be December 27, 2021.

