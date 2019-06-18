WWE News: R-Truth and Carmella Escape Raw, Ricochet Reacts to Winning US Title Shot

– R-Truth and Carmella managed to escape from Raw after their disguises were a bust. You can see video below of the duo escaping out of the Staples Center with the 24/7 Championship and arguing about why no one was fooled by the disguises:

– The company also posted the following video with Ricochet commenting on getting a shot at Samoa Joe’s US Title at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet said tonight’s #1 contender’s match win was special to him because he’s done nothing but his best in order to make an impact, and now he’s done that. He said he will look to make an impact by becoming US Champion this Sunday: