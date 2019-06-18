wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth and Carmella Escape Raw, Ricochet Reacts to Winning US Title Shot
– R-Truth and Carmella managed to escape from Raw after their disguises were a bust. You can see video below of the duo escaping out of the Staples Center with the 24/7 Championship and arguing about why no one was fooled by the disguises:
EXCLUSIVE: The #247Champion @RonKillings and @CarmellaWWE make their escape from the @STAPLESCenter in Los Angeles after their disguises didn't exactly fool their pursuers on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/06MiXkgyTx
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
– The company also posted the following video with Ricochet commenting on getting a shot at Samoa Joe’s US Title at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet said tonight’s #1 contender’s match win was special to him because he’s done nothing but his best in order to make an impact, and now he’s done that. He said he will look to make an impact by becoming US Champion this Sunday:
EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet has dealt with bullies before… And he's ready to take on @SamoaJoe for the #USTitle at #WWEStompingGrounds. pic.twitter.com/4jPuwf8bst
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE May Be Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Stomping Grounds Card Due To Poor Ticket Sales
- More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Suing WWE in 1998 For ‘Disparagement,’ WWE Using Settlement to Later Buy WCW
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide on What Happened After Raw Scripts Leaked in 2018