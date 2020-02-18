wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth and Mojo Rawley Try to Win 24/7 Title at Funko HQ, Ruthless Aggression Clip
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
– R-Truth and Mojo Rawley tried to capture the 24/7 Championship from Riddick Moss at Funko Headquarters in Everett, Washington today before Raw. WWE posted the following video of Moss being ambused while getting a private tour of the headquarters. Moss managed to escape with his title and Truth and Rawley ended up empty-handed and arguing:
Looks like trouble for @riddickMoss at @OriginalFunko Headquarters thanks to some uninvited guests looking for the #247Championship!#RAW pic.twitter.com/xneJ12kCdV
— WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020
– WWE also posted the following clip from their Ruthless Aggression series, looking at their “accidental” discovery of John Cena:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In on John Cena Calling Brock Lesnar the Best Ever, Lesnar’s Talent As a Performer
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life