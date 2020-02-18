WWE News: R-Truth and Mojo Rawley Try to Win 24/7 Title at Funko HQ, Ruthless Aggression Clip

– R-Truth and Mojo Rawley tried to capture the 24/7 Championship from Riddick Moss at Funko Headquarters in Everett, Washington today before Raw. WWE posted the following video of Moss being ambused while getting a private tour of the headquarters. Moss managed to escape with his title and Truth and Rawley ended up empty-handed and arguing:

– WWE also posted the following clip from their Ruthless Aggression series, looking at their “accidental” discovery of John Cena: