WWE News: R-Truth Announces New Single Release Date, Top 10 NXT Moments, Surprising Opponents for Brock Lesnar
– WWE Superstar R-Truth announced this week that his new single, “Set It Off,” will drop on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). You check out the announcement and a preview clip he shared of the new track on Twitter below.
#SetItOff #HotNewHipHop #RTruth #HotNewMusic #YourFavoriteWrestlerIsYourFavoriteRapper #music pic.twitter.com/IAGRsCWkp9
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) February 5, 2020
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s episode. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a video playlist showing some surprising opponents for current WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. The playlist includes clips from his matchups with Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Cain Velasquez, Vince McMahon, and Johnny Stamboli throughout Lesnar’s WWE career.
