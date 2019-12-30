wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Beats A Record Held By Raven, Chelsea Green Returns To Canada, New WWE Network Series Coming Soon
– After this past weekend’s house shows where he traded the 24/7 Title with the Singh Brothers (and Mike Rome), R-Truth is now a 29-time 24/7 champion. He has surpassed the amount of title wins that Raven had, 27, back when the WWF Hardcore title had a 24/7 rule. Sunil Singh is a five-time champion and Samir has five.
– Chelsea Green returns to Canada in the latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast vlog with Zack Ryder.
– WWE will debut a new series called “Break it Down” on Sunday at 8 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Drew McIntyre, while future episodes follow Big Show and Seth Rollins.
Here’s a synopsis: Hear the story behind some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE History from the Superstars that lived them. The WWE Network premiere of #BreakItDown streams January 5th!
