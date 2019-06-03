wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Comments on 24/7 Title Golf Course Video, Mickie James Reunites With Trish Stratus
– R-Truth took to Twitter to comment on losing and regaining his 24/7 Title on a golf course today. As noted earlier, Truth lost the title to Jinder Mahal while golfing with Carmella, but quickly won it back. He posted:
Golfing 🏌️ ⛳️ for a lil relaxation started off peaceful… This European 24/7 TV title has no time outs, pause, or wait a minute, smh #RunTruthRun #DanceBreak #WWE #SDLive #Raw #247Champion @CarmellaWWE
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) June 3, 2019
– Mickie James posted to Twitter noting that she reunited with Trish Stratus in her hometown:
View this post on Instagram
Look who I found roaming around my #hometown ?! @trishstratuscom #RIC wasn’t ready for double trouble & who needs sleep when you get moments like this to catch up on sooooo much! I adore you girl!!! We must do this more often. Also a big special thanks to @valient_himself for having us at @thecobracabanarva and for the #goodtimes #goodfood and #goodvibes xoxo
