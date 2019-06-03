wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Comments on 24/7 Title Golf Course Video, Mickie James Reunites With Trish Stratus

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth US Title Smackdown

– R-Truth took to Twitter to comment on losing and regaining his 24/7 Title on a golf course today. As noted earlier, Truth lost the title to Jinder Mahal while golfing with Carmella, but quickly won it back. He posted:

– Mickie James posted to Twitter noting that she reunited with Trish Stratus in her hometown:

