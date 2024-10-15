wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Constantly Interrupts The Miz Before Match on Raw, Wes Lee ‘Assemble’ Entrance Theme
– During last night’s WWE Raw, R-Truth picked up a win over The Miz. Before the match, The Miz was repeatedly trying to explain his reasoning for wanting the match against R-Truth. Unfortunately, Truth constantly interrupted Miz before he could explain his reasons. You can view that clip below:
I need to get something off my chest. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lxpD37NZWN
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 15, 2024
– WWE released the 2024 remix of Wes Lee’s “Assemble” entrance theme:
