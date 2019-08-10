WWE News: R-Truth Defends 24/7 Title at SummerSlam Meet & Greet, Riott Squad Reunites At Appearance

– R-Truth had two challengers for the 24/7 Championship at his SummerSlam Meet & Greet, but escaped with the title. You can see video below of Titus O’Neil and Drake Maverick showing up at Truth and Carmella’s meet and greet in an unsuccesful attempt to capture the title:

– The Riott Squad reunited at an appearance during SummerSlam weekend, as you can see below: