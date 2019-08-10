wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Defends 24/7 Title at SummerSlam Meet & Greet, Riott Squad Reunites At Appearance
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
– R-Truth had two challengers for the 24/7 Championship at his SummerSlam Meet & Greet, but escaped with the title. You can see video below of Titus O’Neil and Drake Maverick showing up at Truth and Carmella’s meet and greet in an unsuccesful attempt to capture the title:
– The Riott Squad reunited at an appearance during SummerSlam weekend, as you can see below:
Sarah and I got reunited for the first time since the Riott Squad split up as we were doing the same appearance… u know we had to call Ruby and have a Riott Squad Reunion. ❤️ Forever my best friends. @sarahloganwwe @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/eN4gDi1kqC
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Fans Reportedly Complaining About Other Fans Shouting Offensive Remarks At NXT Events
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut