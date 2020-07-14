wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Game Show Debut Episode, Tyler Breeze vs. The Miz for the UUDD Title, Jeff Jarrett & Bubba Ray Dudley Birthdays
July 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the full debut episode for The R-Truth Game Show. The first episode features appearances by Sheamus and Alexa Bliss. You can view the full episode below.
– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Jeff Jarrett turns 53 years old. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) turns 49 years old.
– Tyler Breeze faced The Miz for the UpUpDownDown Championship today. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Confirms He Was Behind WWE Mask Policy In New Interview
- There Was Concern In WWE After Jamie Noble Tested Positive For COVID-19
- WWE Reportedly Instituted Mask Policy After Kevin Owens Spoke to Vince McMahon
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak