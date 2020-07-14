WWE News: R-Truth Game Show Debut Episode, Tyler Breeze vs. The Miz for the UUDD Title, Jeff Jarrett & Bubba Ray Dudley Birthdays

– WWE has released the full debut episode for The R-Truth Game Show. The first episode features appearances by Sheamus and Alexa Bliss. You can view the full episode below.

– For today’s wrestling birthdays, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Jeff Jarrett turns 53 years old. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) turns 49 years old.

– Tyler Breeze faced The Miz for the UpUpDownDown Championship today. You can check out that video below.