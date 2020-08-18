WWE News: R-Truth Game Show Preview Features Big E, Playlist Shows Dominik Mysterio Through the Years, New Day Delivers a Birthday Surprise

– A new episode of The R-Truth Game Show is now available on the WWE Network. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode, featuring Big E, in the player below.

– A new WWE Playlist is out showcasing Dominik Mysterio through the years in WWE. He’s set to make his WWE in-ring debut this Sunday at Summerslam against Seth Rollins.

– WWE released a video showing Kofi Kingston and Big E doing some community outreach. That video is available below.