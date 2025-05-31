wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth & Jimmy Uso Declare That They Are Family, SmackDown Video Highlights
May 31, 2025 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came out to help R-Truth, saving him from a beatdown by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. After the match, the two embraced and called each other family, and you can view that clip below:
"WE FAMILY UCE!!" 🤝@RonKillings #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QHr7EbSmC6
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2025
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown: