wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth & Jimmy Uso Declare That They Are Family, SmackDown Video Highlights

May 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came out to help R-Truth, saving him from a beatdown by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. After the match, the two embraced and called each other family, and you can view that clip below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:











More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jimmy Uso, R-Truth, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading