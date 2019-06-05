wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Loses and Regains 24/7 Title Again, Ric Flair Pulls Video About Agent From YouTube
– R-Truth is now a four-time 24/7 Champion, having lost and re-won the title on Smackdown. Truth lost the championship to Elias in a match on tonight’s episode, but won it right back after pinning Elias under the ring. You can see pics and video below.
Truth now has four title reigns with the belt, while Elias is now a two-time 24/7 Champion.
.@RonKillings has a match for his #247Title, and it's RIGHT NOW! #SDLive
RUN TRUTH RUN!! @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GRZ9ccnTVp
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
.@IAmEliasWWE is the NEW #247Champion… but now he has a HUGE target on his back! 🎯 #SDLive #247Title pic.twitter.com/sG5xNn63ST
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
.@RonKillings lost the #247Title to @IAmEliasWWE and then won it back all within 10 minutes! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ybHQh3gqB7
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
WHAT HAPPENED UNDER THERE?!?@RonKillings has emerged from under the ring as the NEW #247Champion! #24Title #SDLive pic.twitter.com/H8SDQiZAWs
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
– Ric Flair has removed the video he posted to YouTube on Monday, in which he accused his former agent Melinda Morris Zanoni of embezzling money from him. The video is no longer available on the site. No word as to why it was pulled.
