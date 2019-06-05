WWE News: R-Truth Loses and Regains 24/7 Title Again, Ric Flair Pulls Video About Agent From YouTube

– R-Truth is now a four-time 24/7 Champion, having lost and re-won the title on Smackdown. Truth lost the championship to Elias in a match on tonight’s episode, but won it right back after pinning Elias under the ring. You can see pics and video below.

Truth now has four title reigns with the belt, while Elias is now a two-time 24/7 Champion.

– Ric Flair has removed the video he posted to YouTube on Monday, in which he accused his former agent Melinda Morris Zanoni of embezzling money from him. The video is no longer available on the site. No word as to why it was pulled.