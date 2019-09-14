WWE News: Police Officer Attempts to Win 24/7 Title From R-Truth, Sasha Banks WWE Chronicle Preview

– R-Truth shared a video today where he gets pulled over by a police officer. The officer then asks for a picture with him and then attempts to roll up R-Truth and win the 24/7 title. Luckily, R-Truth was able to kick out, and he made a quick getaway. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new preview for the upcoming WWE Chronicle documentary special. It debuts tomorrow on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the preview clip below.