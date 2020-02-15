wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Releases New Music Video, WWE Teams With Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth US Title Smackdown

– R-Truth has released a new music video for his latest single. You can see the video for Truth’s “Set It Off” below:

– Roman Reigns took to his Twitter account to share a video, revealing that WWE is teaming with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

R-Truth, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading