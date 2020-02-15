wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Releases New Music Video, WWE Teams With Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
– R-Truth has released a new music video for his latest single. You can see the video for Truth’s “Set It Off” below:
– Roman Reigns took to his Twitter account to share a video, revealing that WWE is teaming with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society:
.@WWE is proud to partner with @LLSusa to support LLS’ Children’s Initiative to address the urgent need for new and better treatments for pediatric cancer patients. To learn more visit https://t.co/5zldq5OTRq. Together, We’re Tougher Than Cancer! #InternationalChildhoodCancerDay pic.twitter.com/slhvO8LjOF
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 15, 2020
