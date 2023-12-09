wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Reports to Work at WWE HQ, Kurt Angle Turns 55, New Entrance Theme for The Street Profits Available,

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of R-Truth reporting to work at WWE HQ this week:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrates his birthday today, turning 55 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday today as well:

– WWE releaesd the Steve Stone version of The Street Profits’ “We Want Smoke” entrance theme:

