wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Reports to Work at WWE HQ, Kurt Angle Turns 55, New Entrance Theme for The Street Profits Available,
December 9, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of R-Truth reporting to work at WWE HQ this week:
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrates his birthday today, turning 55 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday today as well:
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist @RealKurtAngle! pic.twitter.com/kEA5giAi5d
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2023
– WWE releaesd the Steve Stone version of The Street Profits’ “We Want Smoke” entrance theme: