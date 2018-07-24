wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Returns to the Ring on Smackdown, Maryse Makes First WWE TV Appearance Since September
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– R-Truth made his first in-ring appearance since Wrestlemania 34 on Tuesday night during this week’s episode of Smackdown. R-Truth faced Samoa Joe in a losing effort. A clip from the match is below:
– Maryse appeared on WWE television for the first time since taking maternity leave in September, arriving in a limo with Miz and their daughter Monroe Sky. Maryse’s last Smackdown appearance was on April 4th, 2017.
The #AListers have arrived! Welcome back to #SDLive @marysemizanin, and look who’s making her #SDLive debut… #MonroeSky!!!! @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/eYetPOB98m
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2018