WWE News: R-Truth Returns to the Ring on Smackdown, Maryse Makes First WWE TV Appearance Since September

– R-Truth made his first in-ring appearance since Wrestlemania 34 on Tuesday night during this week’s episode of Smackdown. R-Truth faced Samoa Joe in a losing effort. A clip from the match is below:

– Maryse appeared on WWE television for the first time since taking maternity leave in September, arriving in a limo with Miz and their daughter Monroe Sky. Maryse’s last Smackdown appearance was on April 4th, 2017.