WWE News: R-Truth Says He Has Cracked Ribs & Internal Bruising From Bronson Reed Attack, NXT Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar R-Truth shared an update on his condition following the recent beating at the hands of Bronson Reed last Monday on Raw. R-Truth wrote that he has “Cracked ribs, internal bruising” following the attack.
Cracked ribs, internal bruising
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 14, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights from last night’s edition of NXT TV: