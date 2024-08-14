wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Says He Has Cracked Ribs & Internal Bruising From Bronson Reed Attack, NXT Video Highlights

August 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bronson Reed WWE Raw 8-12-24, R-Truth Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar R-Truth shared an update on his condition following the recent beating at the hands of Bronson Reed last Monday on Raw. R-Truth wrote that he has “Cracked ribs, internal bruising” following the attack.

– WWE released the following video highlights from last night’s edition of NXT TV:







