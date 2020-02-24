WWE News: R-Truth Set For Instagram Live Interview Tonight, Raw Returning to New Zealand, Ruthless Aggression Clip

– R-Truth is set for an interview taking place tonight live on the WWW Network Instagram account. WWE announced that Truth will answer fan questions to promote his WWE 24 episode:

Before Thursday’s WWE Network premiere of WWE 24: R-Truth, join The Rapping Superstar for an Instagram Live interview this Monday on the WWE Network Instagram account. The chat kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature Truth talking about the upcoming WWE 24 episode, which documents his riveting true-life story, as well as taking questions from the WWE Universe. Be sure to visit the WWE Network Instagram account this Monday, then tune in this Thursday, Feb. 27, when WWE 24: R-Truth premieres on the award-winning WWE Network. The episode will be available on demand starting at 10 a.m. ET and will also stream immediately following that day’s live WWE Super ShowDown coverage.

– WWE has announced they are returning to Auckland, New Zealand on August 8th for a live Raw event:

– The company posted a new clip from the latest episode of Ruthless Aggression, which you can check out below. Our own Robert Leighty’s full report of the episode is here.