wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Shares Blood Brother Preview, NFL Star Hits Stunner on Field
– R-Truth took to his Twitter account to share a preview clip from his film Blood Brother. The WWE Studios film is now available in limited theaters and on demand:
The new movie #BloodBrother starring #WWE Superstar @RonKillings, @TreySongz, Jack Kesy and @chinamcclain is out now in select theaters and available everywhere On Demand! #thatzendurance pic.twitter.com/mIYsyJroga
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) December 1, 2018
– NFL player Travis Kelce went a little Stone Cold during his touchdown celebration on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit a mock Stunner during his celebration, as you can see below:
@steveaustinBSR Travis Kelce with a stunner after the touch down !! pic.twitter.com/ozA08XOir6
— Todd Evans (@toddevans418) December 2, 2018