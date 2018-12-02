Quantcast

 

WWE News: R-Truth Shares Blood Brother Preview, NFL Star Hits Stunner on Field

December 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth WWE

– R-Truth took to his Twitter account to share a preview clip from his film Blood Brother. The WWE Studios film is now available in limited theaters and on demand:

– NFL player Travis Kelce went a little Stone Cold during his touchdown celebration on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit a mock Stunner during his celebration, as you can see below:

